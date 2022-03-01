Rajinikanth's '2.0' to Jr NTR's 'RRR', 5 Indian films you didn't know were shot in Ukraine
Image: Twitter/@Jackherem/rrrmovie
Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 2019 romantic comedy 'Dev' reportedly used the scenic locations of Ukraine in their film.
Image: Instagram/@
Music maestro AR Rahman's 2019 film '99 Songs' was also shot in Ukraine as the film is reportedly said to have had the longest schedule in the country.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' was shot in Ukraine as the cast had visited the country last year in August. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more.
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie
As per various reports, the makers of Ram Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 2017 film 'Winner' claimed that the film was the first Indian film to be shot in Ukraine.
Image: Instagram/@.tomjerry.quotes_
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2018 sci-fi actioner '2.0' was reportedly shot in Ukraine as its scenic locations were used for the song 'Roja Kadal' composed by music maestro AR Rahman.
Image: Twitter/@Jackherem