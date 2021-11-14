Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to get married: Timeline of 'Citylights' pair's relationship
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first saw each other's work before meeting each other, the latter watched film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and he saw her advertisement.
While she thought he'd be like the 'weird guy' in the movie, she was proved wrong. Rajkummar saw the ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’
They met each other while working on a student project at the Film & Television Institute of India around 2010.
The duo is said to be a relationship since 2010.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa featured together in the movie Citylights, which was released in 2014. It remains their only collaboration since date.
The duo has set couple goals, and their Instagram handles are proof, where they drop loved-up pics, heartwarming vacation moments, adorable notes for each other & fun-filled videos.
The duo formalised their relationship with an engagement on Saturday. Rajkummar going down on his knee and his ladylove also doing so as they exchanged rings and danced went viral.
The couple is reportedly tying the knot at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh on Sunday.
