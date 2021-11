In one of the pictures surfacing online from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s pre-wedding festivities, the Citylights star can be seen wearing a floral saree with a thigh-high front slit and a matching halter-neck blouse by Shehla Khan. On the other hand, Rajkummar wore a custom lemon yellow kurta with vanilla armour patch detailing. IMAGE: Instagram/crickbollybuzz