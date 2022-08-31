Kriti Nayyar
Aug 31 ,2022
Rajkummar Rao's birthday: Revisiting 'Stree' actor's best pictures with wife Patralekhaa
Image: Instagram/ @patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored Bollywood couples.
Image: Instagram/ @patralekhaa
The couple often treats fans with their mushy pictures on social media, giving out major goals.
Image: Instagram/ @patralekhaa
The 'Kai Po Che' actor and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on November 15 last year.
Image: Instagram/ @patralekhaa
The couple reportedly dated each other for over a decade before deciding to get married.
Image: Instagram/ @patralekhaa
The duo looks stunning in this selfie, with the iconic Eiffel Tower shining in the background.
Image: Instagram/ @rajkummar_rao
Patralekhaa also shared this adorable picture with Rajkummar from one of their getaways.
Image: Instagram/ @patralekhaa
Even on the actor's birthday today, August 31, Patralekhaa shared a special post wishing him a 'magical' year ahead.
Image: Instagram/ @patralekhaa
Find Out More