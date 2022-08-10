Prachi Arya
Aug 10 ,2022
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Decoding some of the popular Bollywood siblings & their bond
IMAGE: Instagram/KarismaKapoor
Actor Sonam Kapoor can be seen posing for a happy picture with siblings Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/SonamKapoor
Actor Arjun Kapoor shares this beautiful picture with sister Anshula Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/ArjunKapoor
Actor Janhvi Kapoor shares this picture with her sibling Khushi Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/JanhviKapoor
Bollywood's famous sister-duo Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor pose for a happy selfie from their trips.
IMAGE: Instagram/KarismaKapoor
Actor Bhumi Pednekar with her sister Samksha Pednekar who is a lawyer by profession.
IMAGE: Instagram/BhumiPednekar
Ananya Panday poses with her younger sister Rysa Panday as the two indulge in some shenanigans.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday
Actor Sara Ali Khan poses with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from their recent trip to the US.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
The versatile brother-sister duo, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are also among the popular ones in the film fraternity.
IMAGE: Instagram/Sohaptaudi
Find Out More