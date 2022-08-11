Nehal Gautam
Aug 11 ,2022
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Movies that celebrate brother-sister relationship
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
'Iqbal' featured a beautiful brother-sister bond where the sister helped her brother pursue his passion.
Image: A Still from 'Iqbal'
'Queen' depicts a typical brother-sister relationship in which the brother supports the sister and takes care of her despite being younger than her.
Image: A Still from 'Queen'
'Dil Dhadakne Do' beautifully portrayed the bond between a brother and sister who have each other's back.
Image: Instagram/@jordanjaiz
Karisma Kapoor's character goes on a quest to find and save her brother from terrorists in the film 'Fiza.'
Image: A Still from 'Fiza'
'Sarbjit' movie sees a sister's struggle to seek justice for his innocent brother who is trapped in Pakistan.
Image: A Still from 'Sarbjit'
'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' showcases true essence of a brother-sister relationship. They surely fight but understand each other more than anyone else too.
Image: A Still from 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'
