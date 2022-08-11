Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Raksha Bandhan: A look at five famous brother-sister duos in sports
Image: AP/@Media_SAI/Twitter
Rahul Banerjee is an Indian Olympic and Arjuna Award winning archer, who won the gold medal in CWG 2010 and bronze medal in 2010 Asian Games.
Image: @rahul.archer/Instagram
Rahul's sister Dola Banerjee is also an Olympic archer who won two Commonwealth Games and one Asian Games medal for India.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
Smriti Mandhana is an Indian cricketer who has scored over 5000 runs across formats for India is also the vice-captain of the team.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Smriti's brother Shravan Mandhana also used to play cricket but didn't achieve success in the sports like her brother.
Image: @shravan_mandhana/Instagram
Reggie Miller is a former NBA superstar who averaged 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in his career.
Image: @Pacers/Twitter
Reggie's sister Cheryl Miller is also a former basketball player who won the NCAA Championship twice with USC Trojans.
Image: AP
Marat Safina is a former tennis player from Russia, who held the World No. 1 position.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
Marat's younger sister Dinara Safina is also a former WTA World no. 1 ranked tennis player.
Image: AP
Washington Sundar is an young Indian cricketer who has impressed everyone with his all-round skills in all formats of the game.
Image: BCCI
Washington's sister Shailaja Sundar also plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu.
Image: @shailaja_sundar/Instagram
