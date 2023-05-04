Nitish Vashishtha
May 04 ,2023
Rakul Preet is stylishly sleek
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh recently shared her latest looks on social media.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
She captioned the post, "Izza vibe," and donned an all-white ensemble in the pictures.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
She wore a white blazer and paired it with matching shorts.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
She wore black shoes to contrast her look.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
She opted for slicked-back hair, glam makeup, brown eye shadow and brown lip-colour.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
