Anjali Choudhury

Apr 17 ,2023

Rakul Preet paints the town red in stylish outfit
Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards in a bright red gown. Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet's ensemble had a thigh-high slit with pleads around the waist. Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
The Yaariyan actress complemented her look with contrasting heels. Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings. Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
The actress completed her look with dewy makeup and half open locks. Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
Find Out More