Nitish Vashishtha
Jun 24 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh blossoms in beige
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram and shared her latest look.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
She wore a magnificent beige co-ord set.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Her blazer appeared to be lightweight and featured embroidered lapel.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
She wore a bandeau top, paired with a high-rise, high-hem pair of pants.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Her outfit featured floral patterns, which stood in stark contrast to its beige colour.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Previously, the star has worn similar outfits as well.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
In one set of pictures, she wore an all-green ethnic outfit with golden-stitched patterns.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
In another, she wore a pantsuit which featured the contrast of olive and black.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
In a throwback look, she donned an entirely golden outfit.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
The star also rocked a silky black outfit with silver embroideries.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Find Out More