Anjali Negi
Jun 25 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh brings back puff-sleeve trend
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
The actress wore a blue one shoulder dress in the photos.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
However, the highlight of Rakul's outfit was the puffy sleeves.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
She teamed her ensemble with pair of gold statement earrings.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
For the hairstyle, Rakul opted for a sleek ponytail.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
