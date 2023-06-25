Anjali Negi

Jun 25 ,2023

Rakul Preet Singh brings back puff-sleeve trend
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday. Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
The actress wore a blue one shoulder dress in the photos. Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
However, the highlight of Rakul's outfit was the puffy sleeves. Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
She teamed her ensemble with pair of gold statement earrings. Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
For the hairstyle, Rakul opted for a sleek ponytail. Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
