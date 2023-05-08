Anjali Negi
May 08 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh flaunts abs in risqué outfit
Rakul Preet Singh shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday (May 8).
The actress donned a David Koma black co-ords set for a Mumbai event.
The set featured a black crop top and matching skirt with thick silver border embellished with rhinestones.
Rakul opted for a glam makeup look with brown eye shadow and glossy lips.
For the hairstyle, Rakul kept it sleek and simple by tying her hair in a braided ponytail.
