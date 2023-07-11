Anjali Negi
Jul 11 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh-inspired sparkle ensembles
Rakul Preet Singh shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.
The actress donned a sparkling pantsuit from the shelves of ITRH.
Rakul went for glam makeup and a neat bun to complete the look.
Keeping the accessories minimal, Rakul just wore a pair of statement earrings with the outfit.
A closer look at the detailing in actress' shiny ensemble.
Previously, Rakul has added sparkle touch to her wardrobe. The actress wore a black co-ords outfit with rhinestones detailing.
This purple sparkled looked pretty on Rakul.
The actress wore a shiny sparkled lehenga in shared photos.
Find Out More