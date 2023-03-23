Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 23 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh is pretty in black
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Actor Rakul Preet Singh showed off her new look on social media.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
The Bollywood actor donned an elegant lehenga.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Her black and white lehenga featured embellished pearls and heavy embroidery.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
The Thank God actor often shares her various looks on Instagram.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
She recently posted her floral attire from Lakme Fashion Week.
Image: rakulpreet/Instagram
Find Out More