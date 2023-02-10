Anjali Negi
Feb 10 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh is 'wild and alive' in this mossy green anarkali
Instagram: @rakulpreet
Rakul Preet Singh shared a set of pictures donned in an anarkali suit on her Instagram on Friday (February 10).
Instagram: @rakulpreet
The moss green outfit had full sleeves, a round neckline and golden minimal embellishment details.
Instagram: @rakulpreet
For the makeup, the actress kept it minimal nude eyeshadow, and a shade of nude lipstick.
Instagram: @rakulpreet
Keeping her look simple Rakul styled her ensemble with statement silver earrings.
Instagram: @rakulpreet
For her hairstyle, the 'Chhatriwali' actress left her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part.
Instagram: @rakulpreet
