Anjali Negi

Feb 10 ,2023

Rakul Preet Singh is 'wild and alive' in this mossy green anarkali
Instagram: @rakulpreet
Rakul Preet Singh shared a set of pictures donned in an anarkali suit on her Instagram on Friday (February 10). Instagram: @rakulpreet
The moss green outfit had full sleeves, a round neckline and golden minimal embellishment details. Instagram: @rakulpreet
For the makeup, the actress kept it minimal nude eyeshadow, and a shade of nude lipstick. Instagram: @rakulpreet
Keeping her look simple Rakul styled her ensemble with statement silver earrings. Instagram: @rakulpreet
For her hairstyle, the 'Chhatriwali' actress left her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part. Instagram: @rakulpreet
