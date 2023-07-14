Shreya Pandey
Jul 14 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani step out for movie date
Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani stepped out on a movie date on July 13.
The couple was caught by the paparazzi upon their exit.
The actor duo sported a casual look for their evening together.
Rakul Preet Singh donned a powder pink floral print kurta set. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup, no accessory and open tresses.
On the other hand, Jackky donned an all-black ensemble for the movie night.
The couple made their relationship official in 2022, and since then they have been spotted at public places several times.
The couple obliged the members of the paparazzi with photos.
