Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 29 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh puts her best foot forward
rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet's latest look featured an electric azure blue gown with a scalloped bust, and an almost hip-high slit.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Decked in velvet black, Rakul's midriff baring plunging neckline finds symmetry with her daring hip-high slit.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Draped in scarlet red, Rakul Preet puts her best foot forward yet again, in a panelled gwon with asymmetrical drapes.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul's love for thigh-high slits adds an Indo-fusion twist to this otherwise ethnic ensemble in icy shades of blue.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Shining bright in neon-orange, Rakul takes her wild hair and ruched thigh-high slit to the beach here.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Turning her slit out to the back, Rakul adds a daring touch to this otherwise straight forward ensemble featuring an off-the-shoulders ruffled bust.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Fuschia being her colour of the day, Rakul's leg peaks out through the thigh-high slit running through the tiered ruffles.
rakulpreet/Instagram
The sarong-esque hem of Rakul's bodycon in shimmery brown, accentuates the actresses curves.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul's summer dress features wild prints amidst cool colours, with the thigh-high slit allowing the combat boots to level up the look.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Going casual-chic, Rakul's beige pinstriped co-ord set features her favourite thigh-high slit paired with a zebra-printed bralette.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Find Out More