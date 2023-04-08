Shreya Pandey
Rakul Preet Singh rejects trends to remain classic
Rakul Preet Singh bedazzles in a classic black and white gown.
Rakul donned a dual-tone gown. While the bottom half of her gown consisted of a black shining skirt, the top half was a deep-necked white corset top.
Rakul Preet's gown also had a statement fan-like sleeve.
The Aiyaary actor' gown was backless and had a white frilled trail.
Along with the gown, Rakul kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a statement neckpiece with an emerald pendant.
Rakul Preet Singh tied her hair in a messy bun for the occasion.
Previously, Rakul had shared pictures of herself in a black gown.
