Shreya Pandey

Apr 08 ,2023

Rakul Preet Singh rejects trends to remain classic
Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
Rakul Preet Singh bedazzles in a classic black and white gown. Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
Rakul donned a dual-tone gown. While the bottom half of her gown consisted of a black shining skirt, the top half was a deep-necked white corset top. Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
Rakul Preet's gown also had a statement fan-like sleeve. Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
The Aiyaary actor' gown was backless and had a white frilled trail. Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
Along with the gown, Rakul kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a statement neckpiece with an emerald pendant. Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
Rakul Preet Singh tied her hair in a messy bun for the occasion. Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
Previously, Rakul had shared pictures of herself in a black gown. Image- @rakulpreet/instagram
