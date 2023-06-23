Anjali Choudhury
Jun 23 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh to Deepika Padukone: Celebs embrace printed pants trend
Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh recently showcased her fashion-forward style. In the picture, she can be seen wearing heart-printed jeans while enjoying a beverage.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh
Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a chic ensemble, donning black pants adorned with charming heart patterns. She paired them with a white bralette.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Tara Sutaria chose to make a bold fashion statement with funky trousers featuring a striking black and white zebra prints.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan exuded rock vibes as she sported sequinned animal print pants in a dazzling array of multi-hued shades, embracing the wild side of fashion.
Image: Twitter
Deepika Padukone, in a photoshoot, confidently flaunted a pair of blue marble-printed pants, effortlessly combining streetwear with elegance.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Ananya Panday showcased her vibrant personality by selecting kiwi-printed pants from her wardrobe, posing amidst the lush greenery of her garden.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra added a touch of glamour to her ensemble, donning fitted black pants with a splash of golden colours, elevating her overall look.
Image: Twitter
Ananya Panday opted for a trendy bandeau top paired with off-white pants adorned with floral prints, creating a fresh and youthful vibe.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
