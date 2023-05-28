Hardika Gupta
May 28 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh to Mouni Roy: Black and white outfits dominate IIFA 2023
Kriti Sanon looked pretty in a black and white gown by Richard Quinn.
Mouni Roy sported a white gown with statement sleeves.
Esha Gupta's black cutout features minimal golden detailing.
Rakul Preet Singh opted for a white sheer bodycon dress on day one.
For day two, she wore a black off-shoulder velvet gown with a thigh-high slit.
Nushrratt Bharucha opted for a sequind white dress with a matching bodice.
Sharwari Wagh turned heads in a black cut-out gown.
