Anjali Choudhury

Jun 24 ,2023

Rakul Preet Singh to Tara Sutaria: Celebs reflect grace in mirror work outfits
Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's ethereal ivory saree with mirror embellishments steals the spotlight. Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Kriti Sanon dazzles in a Manish Malhotra white saree adorned with circular mirrors. Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar shines in a flowing Abhinav Mishra creation with silver mirror work. Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor sparkles in a mirror-embellished lehenga set at an event. Image: Twitter
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla mirror work lehenga with a green dupatta. Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Tara Sutaria mesmerizes in a pink mirror work ensemble with contrasting earrings. Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram
Ananya Panday makes a strong style statement in an ivory lehenga with exquisite mirror work. Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Kiara Advani flaunts a powder pink jacket-style kurta with mirror work and vibrant hand embroidery. Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
Find Out More