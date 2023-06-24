Anjali Choudhury
Jun 24 ,2023
Rakul Preet Singh to Tara Sutaria: Celebs reflect grace in mirror work outfits
Image: @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's ethereal ivory saree with mirror embellishments steals the spotlight.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Kriti Sanon dazzles in a Manish Malhotra white saree adorned with circular mirrors.
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar shines in a flowing Abhinav Mishra creation with silver mirror work.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor sparkles in a mirror-embellished lehenga set at an event.
Image: Twitter
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla mirror work lehenga with a green dupatta.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Tara Sutaria mesmerizes in a pink mirror work ensemble with contrasting earrings.
Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram
Ananya Panday makes a strong style statement in an ivory lehenga with exquisite mirror work.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Kiara Advani flaunts a powder pink jacket-style kurta with mirror work and vibrant hand embroidery.
Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
