Mar 28 ,2023
Ram Charan birthday: Stars descend on the bash
RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli marked his presence at Ram Charan's 38th birthday bash in Hyderabad.
Oscar winner MM Keeravaani also arrived at the event in casual clothing.
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati came to the bash wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue pair of jeans and black sneakers.
Film producer Allu Aravind arrived at Ram Charan's birthday bash.
Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha came to the bash wearing a printed shirt with a black pair of pants. He completed his look with black shoes.
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna also appeared at Ram Charan's birthday bash with his wife Amala Akkineni.
Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj appeared at the event in an all-black attire.
