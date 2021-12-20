Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Director SS Rajmouli Spotted In Mumbai Promoting 'RRR'
Image: Varinder Chawla
N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan and director S. S. Rajamouli were spotted in Mumbai as they promoted their movie 'RRR'.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of fictional Indian revolutionary Komaram Bheem who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ram Charan will be playing the role of fictional Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju who fought against British Raj.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo roles.
Image: Varinder Chawla
'RRR' will be released in the theatres on January 7, 2022.
Image: Varinder Chawla