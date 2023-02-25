Hardika Gupta
Feb 25 ,2023
Ram Charan looks handsome in formal wear
@nikitajaisinghani/Instagram
Ram Charan recently attended Hollywood Critics Association Awards along with the team of RRR.
@nikitajaisinghani/Instagram
The actor sported a white shirt teamed with black pants and brown velvet blazer.
@nikitajaisinghani/Instagram
He completed his look with a black bow-tie.
@nikitajaisinghani/Instagram
The actor looked handsome in this look.
@nikitajaisinghani/Instagram
Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR is currently basking in the international acclaim the film is getting.
@nikitajaisinghani/Instagram
