Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 26 ,2023
Ram Charan rings in birthday on RC 15 sets
Team RC 15 hosted a pre-birthday celebration for Ram Charan on Saturday. The actor will turn 38, this Monday.
Execuitve producer of RC 15, Siva Cherry, posted a series of pictures capturing the event. Ram Charan is seen being welcomed with a shower of flowers.
Ram Charan cut a cake covered with rose petals as his co-star Kiara Advani and other cast and crew clapped along.
Choreographer Prabhudeva was also on set and seen taking part in the celebrations.
The entire crew seemed to be dressed in shades of blue as they posed together for the pictures.
