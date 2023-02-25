Anjali Negi
Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli's special moments from HCA Awards
Image: @RRRMovie/Twitter
Team RRR posed with the awards won in four different categories at Hollywood Critics Association Awards on Saturday (February 25).
Image: @RRRMovie/Twitter
Ram Charan posed for a solo portrait with the award.
Image: @RRRMovie/Twitter
Director SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan received the award for the Best International Film.
Image: @AlwaysRamCharan/Twitter
The RRR team also won in the Best Action Film category. SS Rajamouli went up on the stage for the acceptance speech.
Image: Twitter
Music composer MM Keeravaani received the award for Best Song for track Naatu Naatu.
Image: Twitter
Actor Ram Charan also presented the HCA Award for Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance. He was joined by American actress Anjali Bhimani.
Image: @AlwaysRamCharan/Twitter
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan shared a hug after their win in the Best Action Film category.
Image: Twitter
