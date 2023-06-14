Hardika Gupta
Jun 14 ,2023
Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni anniversary: Throwback to couple's wedding
Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012.
On Wednesday, the couple completed 11 years of togetherness. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, take a look at their wedding photos.
They can be seen lost in each other's eyes during the wedding festivities.
Here, the actor can be seen placing the thaali (South Indian term for mangalsutra) around Upasana's neck.
Amitabh Bachchan graced the couple's wedding.
Ram Charan and Upasana were all smiles while posing for the photos.
