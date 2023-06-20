Shreya Pandey
Jun 20 ,2023
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela: Parents-to-be radiate love in heartwarming pictures
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are all set to welcome their first child.
The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2022.
Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first after 10 years of their marriage.
The couple has always been there in each other's support.
Ahead of the arrival of their baby, the couple posed together twinning in all white.
They announced their pregnancy in December 2022 through a social media post.
Since their announcement, the couple has been receiving love and well-wishes from fans.
Soon after the announcement, the RRR star jetted off to the Maldives with Upasana for his babymoon.
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have always shared their mushy moments on social media.
In April 2023, they hosted an all-white baby shower with close family in attendance in Dubai.
