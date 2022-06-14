Ram Charan-Upasana's wedding anniversary: Love-filled photos of power couple
IMAGE: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela
After completing his professional commitments, couple Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela has jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary.
IMAGE: Instagram/AlwaysRamCharan
Ram Charan who gained immense love after RRR success, had posted this lovable picture for wife Upasana on her birthday.
IMAGE: Instagram/AlwaysRamCharan
Ram Charan and Upasana exuberated charm in this picture as they excitedly waited for the actor's last release Acharya.
IMAGE: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela
Ram Charan and Upasana give major couple goals in this picture as they look beautiful together.
IMAGE: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela
This is another love-decked picture of Ram and Upasana with their two furry pets.
IMAGE: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela
Here's another stunning image of the couple during Diwali where the two just left fans in awe with their love.
IMAGE: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have been married since 2012 and have always left fans drooling over their roantic pictures together.
IMAGE: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela