Shreya Pandey
Mar 14 ,2023
Ram Charan's wife Upasana looks gracious in an ivory silk saree
@upasanakaminenikonidela/instagram
Upasana walked the Oscars red carpet with husband Ram Charan. She donned an ivory, silk saree and called her look 'Traditional, elegant and bespoke'.
@upasanakaminenikonidela/instagram
Upasana shared that her 'statement Lilium neck piece, was in the making from the last four years'. The neckpiece was crafted by Bina Goenka.
@upasanakaminenikonidela/instagram
The mom-to-be shared that she wore a silk saree designed by Jayanti Reddy. The saree was made using hand-woven silk and created from recycled scraps.
@upasanakaminenikonidela/instagram
Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana posed for the cameras.
@upasanakaminenikonidela/instagram
The couple also posed with RRR movie's director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli.
@upasanakaminenikonidela/instagram
