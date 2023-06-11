Niharika Sanjeeiv
Ram Charan's wife Upasana's maternity fashion: Gown to saree
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child. Since the announcement, the mom-to-be has been making a fashion statement.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
For her first baby shower, Upasana wore a white maxi dress.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
Take a tip from Upasana if you are planning a babymoon.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
Planning a night baby shower, you can wear blingy ensemble - a pink sequin short dress paired with comfortable footwear.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
Upasana did not stop dressing up owing to her pregnancy, whether it was the Oscars or Varun Tej's engagement.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
For the Oscars afterparty, Upasana wore a black ball gown from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
Upasana Kamineni's Oscars OOTD was a silk saree paired with a Lilium neckpiece.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
Upasana Kamineni also showed how to ace lehenga during pregnancy. She is in a peach-embellished ensemble from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
When Upasana was in her first trimester, she opted for a sequin saree by Manish Malhotra for an occasion.
Upasana Kamineni/Instagram
