Hardika Gupta
Mar 23 ,2023
Ramadan 2023: Traditional Sehri dishes
Haleem is the most sought after dish during the time of Ramadan.
Seekh Kebabs is a lip-smacking delicacy.
Dahi kebabs are perfect for those who wants to have a light sehri breakfast.
The festival of Ramadan can not be complete without a generous serving of Sewaiyan.
The Fruit Cube Salad featuring a Rubik cube look is healthy and will keep you hydrated.
Almond sharbat is a nourishing drink and is perfect to accompany a heavy sehri platter.
Egg parathas are easy to prepare at home.
Chicken Gilafi Kebabs are tantalising appetizers that are best savoured with mint chutney.
Oats and Yogurt porridge is a high-protein breakfast that is perfect for a sehri recipe.
