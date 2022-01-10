Ramesh Babu: A look at late actor's iconic roles that made us fall in love with him
Mugguru Kodukulu is a 1988 Indian Telugu-language action drama film, produced by Ghattamaneni Nagarathnamma under the Padmalaya Studios banner. It was directed by Krishna. and starred Krishna himself alongside his real-life children, Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu, also Radha in the lead.
The film Krishnagari Abbayi revolves around Ramesh, a famous singer, and Mahesh, a sincere inspector, are two brothers who were separated at birth. They find their paths interconnected when they try to save their father.
Anna Chellu is a Telugu drama. Ravi (Ramesh Babu), a factory mechanic lives with sister Seetha (Soundarya). His best friend is Raju (Rajkumar), the factory's union leader. Ravi becomes a rich business while Raju loses his job.
Naa Ille Naa Swargam is a 1991 Telegu movie starred by Ramesh Babu Ghattamaneni and Divya Bharti.
Aayudham is a 1990 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by K. Murali Mohan Rao starring Krishna, Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu, Radha, and Vani Viswanath in the lead roles.
Ramesh Babu's film Bazaar Rowdy is a 1988 Telugu-language action drama film, produced by U. Suryanarayana Babu under the Padmavathi Films. It stars Ramesh Babu, Nadhiya, Gautami, Seetha, Mahesh Babu.
