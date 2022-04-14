Ranbir-Alia Wedding: A glimpse inside the regal ceremony
Image: Instagram/@devika.advani
Karisma Kapoor posed with the Ranbir and Alia at their wedding ceremony on Thursday and the trio beamed with joy.
Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Riddhima Kapoor clicked a selfie with the sister of the bride, Shaheen Bhatt, who looked pretty in pink at the ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Neetu Kapoor also shared some unseen glimpses from the wedding featuring herself, Riddhima and Kareena Kapoor's mother, Babita Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Randhir Kapoor and the man of the hour, Ranbir posed for a picture and smiled for the camera from ear to ear.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
The newly-married couple drank champagne together in the midst of their family and friends on their big day as they celebrated their love for each other.
Image: Instagram/@kripamehta04
Riddhima also struck a pose with Kareena Kapoor at the much-awaited Bollywood wedding.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima and Karisma posed for a beautiful picture together as they flaunted their ethnic best.
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Anissa Malhotra Jain was caught in a candid moment with Kareena's adorable son Jeh at the event.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan