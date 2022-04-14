Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Mangalsutra to wedding rings, a closer glance at the couple's look
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a royal ceremony as they celebrated in the midst of their close friends and family.
Image: Insstagram/@devika.advani
The duo looked stunning in their elegant attire and here is a closer glance at the details of their looks.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia could be seen with a massive diamond ring as she posed alongside her husband, who wore a silver band.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The bride's black and gold Mangalsutra could be seen sitting on her statement neckpiece.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia went for shimmering silver Kaleeras, which gracefully hung from her wrists.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia's Mehendi was a simple yet elegant circular floral design, while Ranbir opted for a heart, inside which his wife's name appears to be written.
Image: Varinder Chawla