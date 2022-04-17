Ranbir-Alia's reception: Unseen glimpses from newlyweds' star-studded party

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reception was a star-studded event, having eminent Bollywood personalities in attendance. The duo could be seen posing with Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/ @therealkarismakapoor
Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped this picture where the duo could be seen all smiles as they hug each other.
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
Alia's girl gang was also present at the bash. The newlywed beams with joy as she poses with her besties.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkaranjan
In the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen having a gala time at the wedding bash.
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni make for the perfect sibling duo in this adorable selfie.
Image: Instagram/ @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
The Kapoor clan looked extremely gorgeous in designer wear as they attended the event.
Image: Instagram/ @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Sibling duo Anushka and Akansha Ranjan are a sight to behold in the stunning gowns as they pose with their friends.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkaranjan