Apr 19 ,2022
Ranbir-Alia's wedding: Here are some goofy moments from the couple's nuptials
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 and their happiness of beginning a new chapter of life together was evident on their faces.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
When the couple stepped out of their house to greet their fans and paparazzi, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms while going back.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are sibling goals and this picture is the proof of their strong bond.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Alia Bhatt seemingly received a lot of love from her sister Shaheen and BFF Ayan Mukerji.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Ranbir Kapoor danced his heart out with his mom, Neetu Kapoor, and all his sisters.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
During their Mehendi ceremony, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared some adorable moments.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
The couple also posed with Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt. The film producer wrote Alia and Ranbir's names on his palms with Mehendi.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
During the Kaleera ceremony, Karisma Kapoor's winning moment was rightly captured.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
