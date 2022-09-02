Nehal Gautam
Sep 02 ,2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other celebrities spotted in the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted arriving at the airport together donning casual outfits.
Ananya Panday's brother Ahaan Panday sported a white shirt and blue jeans as he attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Actor Aamir Ali looked dapper as he was snapped in the city wearing a black t-shirt with olive-coloured pants.
Malaika Arora flaunted her sporty attire as she walked out of a fitness studio.
Sara Ali Khan made heads turn as she donned a cute white crop top with pink shorts.
Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina immersed the Ganesh idol together while sporting matching outfits.
