Kriti Nayyar
Nov 06 ,2022
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl; look at their relationship timeline
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a girl, on November 6. The couple shared a statement on social media and expressed gratitude.
The Bollywood couple made their first public appearance as a couple during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.
Alia shared pictures featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle, with the Kapoor clan also giving shoutouts to the couple.
Alia Bhatt was also present with her Ranbir and his family in New York to be by the late Rishi Kapoor’s side during his treatment.
Alia declared her love for Ranbir at an Award function in 2019, and the couple also shared a hug and kiss on stage.
The couple got vocal about their relationship eventually and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year.
Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June, sharing a picture of her and Ranbir from their doctor's visit.
