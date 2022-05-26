Ranbir Kapoor: Inside the 'Barfi' star's endearing moments with his family
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
While Ranbir Kapoor hasn't made his social media debut yet, the actor's family members often drop adorable glimpses of him. The Kapoor clan is all smiles as they pose for a picture.
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
Ranbir looks dapper with his shades on as he sits alongside late veteran Rishi Kapoor and his brother in law Bharat Sahni.
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia look super cute as they spend time with the 'Saawariya' star's family.
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
Ranbir, Riddhima and their cousin pose at the family's pre-Raksha Bandhan dinner.
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
The Kapoor clan poses with fun props as they spend quality time together.
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
Dropping this sweet glimpse, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Ad shoot with my "jaane jigar" (heartbeat)."
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54