Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 10 ,2023
Ranbir Kapoor sports a fedora in chic airport look
Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai international airport.
The actor was in Portofino, Italy to celebrate his mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in tow.
The actor who is known for keeping it casual and conservative with his outfit choices, chose to up his fashion game with this airport look.
Ranbir sported a slick co-ord set in silver-grey paired with white sneakers and tinted glasses.
The actor accessorised his look with a white fedora which matched his sneakers.
Ranbir Kapoor has a fascination for hats. Here he is seen sporting a boater hat.
aliaabhatt/Instagram
This Yankees cap is a favourite of the actor and he has been spotted in it innumerable times.
Twitter
Kapoor also adores beanies and has been seen sporting them on many occasions around the city.
Twitter
