Anjali Negi
Jul 23 ,2023
Ranbir Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood stars reimagined as iconic Hollywood characters
Al reimagined photos of Bollywood actors as Hollywood characters surfaced online on Sunday. It reimagined Ranbir Kapoor as Michael Corleone from The Godfather.
Hrithik Roshan was turned into Wolverine from The Wolverine.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was shown as DC villian Joker.
Randeep Hooda looked unrecognizable as Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.
Another version of the actor in the same character.
Ajay Devgn embodied the Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator.
Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones from the Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Anupam Kher reimagined as Yoda from Star Wars.
