Nehal Gautam
Aug 16 ,2022
Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan, celebs spotted showcasing their fashion A-game
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside the gym wearing a cool printed t-shirt with white shorts and sneakers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a loose white shirt and blue jeans as she celebrated Independence Day with Tiranga in her hand.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor made heads turn as he posed for the paps in all-black black ethnic wear.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Karishma Tanna and her husband were spotted together as they stepped out of the gym donning sporty outfits.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt was spotted in her car arriving at a production house. She was seen wearing a yellow dress with a white mask on.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan looked dapper as he sported a black t-shirt with a matching jacket and paired it with a cool cap.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan stepped out in style donning a while and a blue t-shirt with black trackpants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
