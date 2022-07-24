Aditi Rathi
Jul 24 ,2022
Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik-Saba, here's how celebs gave away major fashion goals at airport
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport looking uber cool in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Samrat Prithviraj' star Manushi Chhillar went for a rather comfy look as wore a blue sweatshirt with jeans at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad returned from their Europe vacation hand-in-hand. The couple turned heads at the airport with their stunning comfy looks.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon opted for a teal co-ord set and paired it up with a white sports bra. She also carried a tote bag to complete her look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor looked dashing in a denim jacket that he wore on a white t-shirt and jeans at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone surely made the airport her ramp as she stunned in a black and white outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor donned a sweatshirt and comfy bottoms, while Saif Ali Khan sported a blue shirt and jeans as they returned from their family vacay.
Image: Varinder Chawla
