Sneha Biswas
Jul 13 ,2022
Ranbir Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, actors spotted in casual looks in Mumbai
Actor Kriti Sanon was spotted donning a white tank top which she paired with black shorts and a black jacket.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was snapped in an all-black look on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors.'
Image: Varinder Chawla
Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon were also papped on the streets of Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Nataša Stanković was spotted with her son Agastya in an yellow and black outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Tubelight' actor Isha Talwar stunned the fashion police in this look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Television world's popular actor Drashti Dhami slayed in this red top and jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Vaani Kapoor made several heads turn in this all-pink off-shoulder dress which had intricate detailing all over the top.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More