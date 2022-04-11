Ranbir Kapoor will be an effortlessly handsome dulha; Here’s proof
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Ranbir Kapoor's shimmery silver kurta look from the song, 'Dilliwali Girlfriend' truly proves that 'YJHD' actor will look dapper during his sangeet night.
Image: A Still from 'Dilliwali Girlfriend' Song
The 'Wake Up Sid' star wore a snazzy blue designer kurta as he attended a wedding with his mother, Neetu Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Ranbir Kapoor nails the sherwani look as he shines in a stunning black one with a white floral print and a blissful smile on his face.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Neetu Kapoor shared a cute picture of Ranbir in which he wore an ethnic blue jacket with a pair of white pants and black shoes as they graced an event together.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
The actor sported traditional attire including a striped grey kurta along with a white jacket and walked in style as he got clicked by the fans.
Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor
The Brahmastra actor dazzled in a white sherwani with black pants and gave serious wedding goals as he posed with his rumoured soon-to-be wife, Alia Bhatt.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Ranbir Kapoor sported a cool navy blue sherwani along with a pair of white dhoti as he walked down the ramp.
Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld
Ranbir Kapoor stole the hearts of his fans when he sported a stunning sherwani in one of his movies while giving major wedding fashion goals to his fans.
Image: A Still from 'Channa Mereya' Song