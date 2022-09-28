Prachi Arya
Sep 28 ,2022
Ranbir Kapoor's birthday: Walk through 'Shamshera' actor's endearing pictures with family
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Apart from being tagged as a chocolaty boy on the big screen, actor Ranbir Kapoor is also known to be a family oriented person.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
As the actor celebrate his 40th birthday today, take a look at some of his adorable pictures with family.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Clicked on one of his wedding festivties, the actor can be seen rejoicing while performing with mother Neetu Kapoor and other family members.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This is one of the most precious picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his late grandmother Krishna Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Apart from his equation with other fmily members, the actor shares a great bond with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Ranbir Kpaoor who is not present on any social media site, can be seen enjoying a family vacation at an exxotic location.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This picture is straight away from the actor's wedding with Alia Batt where both Kapoor and Bhatt family clan is posing with newlyweds.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Often known to be a mother's boy, Ranbir can beseen posing with mom Neetu in this picture from their last project together.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Both Alia and Ranbir who were known to have dated for long, were often seen partying together along with family on various occasions.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This throwback picture from the family album shows Alia posing happily with Ranbir and his family.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
