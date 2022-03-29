Ranbir Kapoor's popular movies to binge-watch ahead of 'Brahmastra'
Image: 'Brahmastra' Official Poster
Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Wake Up Sid' featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and garnered him numerous awards and accolades for his amazing performance.
Image: 'Wake Up Sid' Official Poster
Ranbir Kapoor played a challenging role of a deaf and mute young boy in Anurag Basu's directorial, 'Barfi.' The movie was a huge hit among the audience.
Image: 'Barfi' Official Poster
Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar,' featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, was one of the top-grossing films of 2011 and soon achieved a cult following. His performance in the film earned him numerous accolades.
Image: 'Rockstar' Official Poster
Released in 2015, Ranbir Kapoor's rom-com, 'Tamasha' received positive reviews for direction, music and performances of the cast members.
Image: 'Tamasha' Official Poster
Released in 2016, the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' depicted Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The movie was a massive success at the box office.
Image: ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Official Poster
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' featured Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of the iconic Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt. His performance was appreciated by the audience and critics.
Image: 'Sanju' Official Poster