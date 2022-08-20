Nehal Gautam
Aug 20 ,2022
Randeep Hooda's birthday: A peek into actor's candid real and reel-life moments
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep Hooda posted a cute picture in which he can be seen receiving a cute kiss from his pet dog.
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
The actor unveiled a hilarious picture of himself that depicted him trying to kiss a piece of cheese.
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep Hooda left his fans amazed as he posted a candid picture of himself riding a horse.
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep Hooda posted a cool selfie of himself with a wrestling team as they all cheered together.
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep Hooda looked classy in his long hair and beard look while he prepped for his film 'Sarbjit.'
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep Hooda can be seen flaunting his biceps while his sister ties rakhi on his hand.
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep Hooda won his fans' hearts as he posted a cute picture of him with his mother.
Image: Instagram/@randeephooda
Find Out More