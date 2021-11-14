Rani Kamlapati Railway Station: Have a look at first world-class railway station in MP
PM Modi will inaugurate the state of the art Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on Nov 15 in Madhya Pradesh
This is India's first world-class railway station named after the fearless queen of Gond and the last Hindu queen of Bhopal.
The inauguration is also in line with Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrated in the remembrance of tribal leader Birsa Munda.
The station was previously known as the Habibganj Railway Station
During the event, PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Madhya Pradesh Railways including Gauge Converted and Electrified lines
